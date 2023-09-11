SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 767,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

