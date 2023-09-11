Soroban Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000. Black Knight comprises about 0.1% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 52.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 127.4% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 201.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $11,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock remained flat at $75.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

