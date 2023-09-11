Soroban Capital Partners LP Sells 2,019,713 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Soroban Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,019,713 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $63,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,425. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

