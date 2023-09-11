Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys 493,250 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 197.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,250 shares during the period. Endava comprises about 1.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Endava were worth $49,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 186,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

