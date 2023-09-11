Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $135.84 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 3.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $135,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 217.6% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

