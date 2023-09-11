Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,955. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

