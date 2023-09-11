SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,164,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 414,513 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

