Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 184,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

