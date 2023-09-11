Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.59.
In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,539.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,539.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock worth $15,860,547. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
