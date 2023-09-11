Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.59.

CXM stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 18,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $275,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

