Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.64

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.64 and last traded at C$44.53, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.64.

Sprott Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.99.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3300518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

