Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.64

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.64 and last traded at C$44.53, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.64.
Sprott Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.99.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3300518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Announces Dividend
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.