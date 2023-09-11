SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,205,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,683,000. Spotify Technology makes up 4.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 332,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

