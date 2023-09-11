Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is SRS Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,467,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises about 2.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $154,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 121.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 2,010,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,331. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

