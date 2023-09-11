Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $16.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.59.
Sprinklr Stock Up 2.0 %
In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,009,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprinklr by 98.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $16,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 276.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
