Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CVS Health Call Options (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 89,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 48,687 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 4.5 %

CVS stock traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $68.81. 11,354,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,265. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.