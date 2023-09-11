StockNews.com Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 3.6 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

NYSE DRH opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.