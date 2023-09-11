StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Primo Water stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.