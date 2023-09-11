StockNews.com Lowers YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE YPF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

