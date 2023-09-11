StockNews.com Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYS. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

