StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.70

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 23474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut StorageVault Canada from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$71.29 million for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

