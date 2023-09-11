Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.98

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 4247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.