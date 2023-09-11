Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

