SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.30

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44. The stock has a market cap of C$596.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.03 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.