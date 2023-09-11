Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SRFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.62 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRFM opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

