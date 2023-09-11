Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $302,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $248.03. The stock had a trading volume of 481,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,553. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

