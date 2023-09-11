Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 436.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 3.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $71,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.29. The company had a trading volume of 114,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.66 and a 200 day moving average of $459.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

