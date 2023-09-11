Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $43,025,310. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.54. 243,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,975. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $471.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.69. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

