Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $49.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

TARS opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $523.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,409 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

