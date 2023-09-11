TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,014 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $116.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.