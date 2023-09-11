TD Cowen Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $45.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.