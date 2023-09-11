Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Position Trimmed by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC decreased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for about 3.0% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 128,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $14,356,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 278,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

