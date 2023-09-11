Tenset (10SET) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $15.13 million and $22,417.14 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,305,602 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.