TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480 over the last ninety days. 36.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

