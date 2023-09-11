Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Raised by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.51 on Monday, hitting $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,968,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,832,703. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $857.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

