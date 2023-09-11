Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Trimmed by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 844,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.