The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

