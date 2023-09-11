The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,955 shares of company stock worth $5,632,909. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $94.90. 120,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,918. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

