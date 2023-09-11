The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 3.4% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

