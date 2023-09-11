The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,938 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Honest worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 192.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 484,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 42,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $60,757.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,352.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,239 shares of company stock worth $160,947. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Up 1.4 %

Honest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,188. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honest

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.