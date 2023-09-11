The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,487,087 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.72% of Mosaic worth $109,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 208,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 64,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.73. 1,527,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

