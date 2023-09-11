The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC) Insider Buys A$17,608.70 in Stock

The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Kennett acquired 176,087 shares of Original Juice stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,608.70 ($11,360.45).

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jeffrey Kennett acquired 250,000 shares of Original Juice stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,129.03).

The Original Juice Co Ltd operates as a beverage and wellness supplement company in Australia. The company manufactures and sells a range of functional juices, fibers, and infused fruits and waters under the Original Juice Company, Juice Lab, Eridani, and Aussie Juice Growers brands. In addition, it engages in the provision of co-packing services to third parties; and research and development of food-related technologies to develop functional food products and ingredients.

