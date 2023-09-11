The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC) Insider Buys A$17,608.70 in Stock

The Original Juice Co. Ltd (ASX:OJC – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Kennett acquired 176,087 shares of Original Juice stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,608.70 ($11,360.45).
Jeffrey Kennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Jeffrey Kennett acquired 250,000 shares of Original Juice stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,129.03).
Original Juice Stock Performance
About Original Juice
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Original Juice
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Original Juice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Original Juice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.