Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 90,270 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.12.

THRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.20 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 41.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

