Tigress Financial Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $68.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,272. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

