Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 40.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $5,222,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $4,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

