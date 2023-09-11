Toncoin (TON) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00006493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.56 billion and approximately $24.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00016443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,120.78 or 1.00164529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.70661708 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $18,734,210.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.