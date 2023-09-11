Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $28.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.11.

MODG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,242,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.