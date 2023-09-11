TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Critical Comparison

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransAlta and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus price target of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.35%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.9% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransAlta and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 7.95% 21.41% 2.73% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.12 $38.46 million $0.70 13.89 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

TransAlta beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The Wind and Solar segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 1,878 MW of owned wind and solar electrical-generating capacity, as well as battery storage facilities located in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Québec in Canada; and the states of Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming in the United States. The Gas segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 2,775 MW of owned gas electrical-generating capacity, and facilities located in Alberta and Ontario in Canada; Michigan, the United States; and Western Australia. The Energy Transition segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 671 MW of owned coal electrical-generating capacity, as well as operates the Skookumchuck hydro facility in Centralia; and engages in the highvale mine and the mine reclamation activities. The Energy Marketing segment is involved in the trading of power, natural gas, and environmental products. It serves customers in various industry segments, including commercial real estate, municipal, manufacturing, industrial, hospitality, finance, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

