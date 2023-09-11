TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 3.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of TransDigm Group worth $241,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $874.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,062. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $883.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.79.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

