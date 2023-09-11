Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:TPH opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

