Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $58.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

